South-South Governors Hold Emergency Meeting over CJN Onnoghen

The South South Governor’s Forum has scheduled an emergency meeting for Sunday over the ongoing moves to remove Walter Onnoghen as the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

In a statement Saturday signed by Fidelis Soriwei, the special adviser, media relations to the governor of Bayelsa State, the forum revealed that the security òf the Niger Delta, during and after the election; the issue of derivation; and recent development involving the chief justice of the federation would feature for deliberation at the meeting.

Dickson had earlier described the plot against Onnoghen as a grave and dangerous escalation, coming a few weeks to the general elections.

He said that the South South Governors would address a press conference after the meeting to convey the position of the zone to the Nigerian public.

Dickson said that all efforts must be on deck to prevent the subversion and desecration òf the ethos of democracy in Nigeria as the nation moves nearer to the election.

Onnoghen, an indigene of Cross River State in the south-south, is being accused of failing to fully declare his assets before and after he was confirmed as CJN in March 2017.

The Code of Conduct Bureau has slammed a six-count charge against the revered judge, who will be arraigned on Monday.