South Korean fans compensated after Ronaldo friendly no show

A South Korean court has told a local match organiser to compensate two fans after Cristiano Ronaldo did not play in a Juventus friendly as advertised.

Ahead of the match, fans were told the Portugal forward would play at least 45 minutes against a K-League all-star team last July, but he did not come off the bench on the night.

Organisers The Fasta have been ordered to pay 371,000 won (£240) to two fans distraught by the incident.

The award includes 300,000 won (£194) for “mental anguish” caused, lawyer Kim Min-ki said.

Kim, who filed the lawsuit, said: “The Fasta misled and used the fans of Cristiano Ronaldo for their own benefit.

“To the fans of Ronaldo, this is equivalent to losing the player whom they would have admired and supported their entire lives.”

Ronaldo sat out the entire 90 minutes

Kim also told news agency Reuters he was representing a further 87 plaintiffs in other cases filed in connection with the match, which finished in a 3-3 draw.

The 65,000 tickets for the match sold out in less than three minutes, with 34-year-old Ronaldo featured heavily in advertisements.

Fans became angry when he made no sign of coming off the bench, even chanting the name of his rival Lionel Messi.

South Korea’s professional football governing body K League also sent a letter of protest to Juventus for violating the contract.

