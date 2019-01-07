‘South East Will Resist Use of Security Agencies for Election Rigging’ – Umahi Warns

The south-east governors forum has called on the Nigerian army to be professional in carrying out their duties under the operation Python Dance III in the zone.

David Umahi, Ebonyi governor and chairman of the forum, gave the charge while receiving Abubakar Maikobi, the general officer commanding (GOC) of the 82 division of the army.

Umahi said the south-east will “resist with vigour” any attempt to rig the general election through the security agencies, TheCable writes.

“The south-east zone has been greatly troubled by the army’s presence, especially with its clash with members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),” the governor said.

“The army should therefore remain neutral and maintain a high level of professionalism in the discharge of its duties while the operation lasts.”

The governor urged the military to evolve workable policies that would earn the confidence of the zone and remain neutral in the coming elections.

“The zone will not have problems with any place the army chooses to establish its operational headquarters as long as it maintains its professional mandate of protecting the people.

“Ebonyi, and indeed the entire South East, will resist with vigour, any attempt to rig during the elections, using security agencies as tools.

“The only way Nigeria will exist beyond 2019 is for credible elections to hold where all security agencies would be seen to be neutral.”