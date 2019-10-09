South-East Senators Kick as Adeleke is confirmed as NCC Executive Commissioner

The Senate had confirmed the nomination of Barr. Adeleke Adewolu, as an Executive Commissioner on the governing board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

This followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senator Oluremi Tinubu-led Senate Committee on Communications at plenary.

However, some Southeast Senators raised objections to the confirmation and drew the Senate’s attention to the lopsidedness in the NCC Board following the absence of a Southeast representative in the board at the moment.

Senator Francis Onyewuchi (Imo East), citing Section 14(4) of the Constitution, called for the report to be stood down pending when there is a nomination to fill the Southeast slot.

Senators Uche Ekwunife and Rochas Okorocha had earlier observed that there is no Southeast representative on the Board of the NCC.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that even though the Senate as a lawmaking body would always insist that its legislation are adhered to, it is however not sufficient to stop the confirmation of Adeleke.

He, however, directed the Senate Committee on Communications to get the list of executive directors in the NCC, in view of the alleged marginalization of the Southeast in appointments into the board of the agency.

Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, while raising an order for personal explanation, stated that the real issue is that there is a vacancy for the Southeast zone in the NCC board which has not been filled.

The nomination of Adeleke was however approved by the Senate when it was put to voice vote by the President of the Senate.