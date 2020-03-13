South-east lawmakers protests Buhari’s $22.7bn loan

Members of the South-East caucus in the National Assembly on Thursday, met with the leadership of both chambers of the federal parliament to protest the non-inclusion of their region among the beneficiaries of the $22.7bn foreign loan request of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)

The caucus, led by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, met separately with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, behind closed doors.

Punch reports that the Igbo federal lawmakers were not happy with the exclusion of their region from the projects which the Federal Government would use part of the loan to fund.

The Senate approved the loan request in controversial circumstances last week Thursday but the House of Representatives on Wednesday suspended deliberation on it indefinitely.

Addressing journalists after their engagements with the presiding officers, a former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, confirmed that the foreign loan issue formed the fulcrum of their meeting.

“We are believing the matter (foreign loan) will either be revisited or since it has not been passed in the House, the appropriate thing will be done and our People’s fears will be allayed,” he said.

He said the South-East caucus in the National Assembly met last night after consulting with their people regarding this issue.

“We decided that the best approach is constructive engagement with the National Assembly leadership.

“So this afternoon, we had a very deep conversation with the Senate President and also the Speaker and we are here to discuss that we had meaningful discussions.

“They showed not just concern but commitment to addressing these issues and we are satisfied with those assurances.

“We would like to thank the Senate President and the Speaker for their assurances, commitment to National Unity and for justice for all parts of Nigeria.

“Our thinking is that what the Federal Government presented is a borrowing plan. It is just a plan. There is still an opportunity for us to look at the distribution.

“If we are going to be part and parcel of the payment, it makes every sense that we are going to benefit from the utilization of those funds.

“Our concerns about certain facilities within the eastern corridor railway of Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, we are also concerned about the access to the sea for people of the South East to open seaports in our area.

“We hope by the time the matter is addressed, the fears of the people will be allayed,” he said.

Ekweremadu added that the caucus also protested the lopsided nature of the National Assembly bureaucracy which according to him, excluded the Igbo from top management positions.

“The other issue we raised with them is the issue of the distribution of the National Assembly bureaucracy, the South East is also excluded.

“From the Clerk of the National Assembly to Deputy Clerk, Clerk of the Senate and the House, the DG of National Institute for Legislative Studies, the Chairman and Secretary National Assembly Service Commission, the same thing with the Public Complaints Commission, the South East was excluded.

“They have agreed to address it as soon as vacancy occurs in the need of those positions.”