Sho Madjozi’s Meets John Cena and It’s Heart-melting! Watch

Sho Madjozi made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she spoke about her career, her love for John Cena and her hit song John Cena, and then she ended up meeting the wrestler-actor.

When Kelly asked if she’d ever had the chance to meet John, Sho said, “Oh no, of course not, not yet. I hope to meet him one day.”

Although the American wrestler has posted about Sho and even danced to the song, the singer told Kelly that he’d never tagged or said anything to her directly.

Kelly then encouraged Sho by saying that she wasn’t meeting John on the show as they had a limited budget. “But he’s watching and he will love your performance.”

The excited Sho jumped on stage and started performing her hit song and a few seconds into the song, John Cena appeared behind her. And it’s the most heart-melting thing you’ll see today.

Watch below: