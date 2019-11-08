South Africans Pay Tribute to Later Veteran Journalist, Xolani Gwala

Fans and family gathered at the Grace House Family Church in Randburg on Thursday morning to celebrate the life of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala.

According to Times Live, Gwala died last Friday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. And his memorial service marks one of several that has been held in the radio stalwart’s honour.

The report continued:

On Wednesday those close to Gwala packed the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia for a day of emotionally-charged tributes. It was a heartbreaking moment when one of Gwala’s daughters grabbed the mic and expressed her love for her dad. “I love you so much, you are my favourite,” she said. A family member also read out an emotional message from Gwala’s other children. “Dear daddy, we miss you and all our special time together. Our hearts are not well because every day we wake up, you are not with us. Even Simba, our little dog, is wondering where you are.” Gwala will be laid to rest in his hometown of Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday after a funeral service.

