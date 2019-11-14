AKA Wants Burna Boy to Apologise to South Africans, But Nigerians Aren’t Having It

Nigerians and their South African relatives are feuding yet again on Twitter, and it is all because of AKA and Burna Boy.

In case you missed it: yesterday a crop of South African artists protested Burna Boy’s inclusion in the upcoming Africa Unite concert set to hold in their country.

Their qualms with that inclusion is because of Burna’s comments during the spate of xenophobic attacks in South Africa. In a series of tweets, he urged foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attackers. He also threatened AKA during a heated exchange in now deleted tweet.

Which is why local artists have a problem with his inclusion in the concert.

Now, AKA has asked the Nigerian superstar to apologise for his tweets and South Africans on Twitter agree with him. But their Nigerian relatives have rejected this.

See AKA’s tweet:

Ek se … @burnaboy all we want is an apology. We know 🇿🇦 is not perfect. But we took you in as our own before you reached these levels. You say you are an AFRICAN GIANT, prove it. — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 13, 2019

See the tweets by South Africans below:

Today we will launch operation #WeDontAppreciateBurnaBoy 🙄 We will use all of our social media influence to discredit him until he apologizes to our government and South Africans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ByzfHFOmkX — ZUPTA 🔥 (@Zupta_Chologist) November 14, 2019

Burna boy must understand that South Africans don't play pic.twitter.com/fB3udI1TWF — Kim Karin Smith (@KimSmit56424565) November 13, 2019

And here’s what Nigerians think:

If you ask those South Africans what they want an apology for, they'll say "Burna Boy insulted S.A" But did S.A not insult itself by becoming Xenophobic? If you were Burna Boy, won't you do the same? You see this thing they call common sense, It's scarce — Otunba Smok3y || GB3MIGA (@OGCarterMillz) November 14, 2019

South Africans attacked Nigerians which made Burna boy get mad. He pledged never to go to South Africa bcos of what happened The South African Govt decides to Apologize by inviting Burnaboy to their event to show unity but one Xenophobic drake feels he’s God and needs an apology — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) November 14, 2019

And here’s what some others think:

Nigerians can keep Burna Boy & South Africans will AKA. They are happy with their Burna Boy, We are happy with our AKA & at the end of the day everyone is happy. — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) November 14, 2019

Black South Africans behave like white racists when it comes to Xenophobia. Yeah. I said it. — Zweli Mbhele (@TheZweli) November 14, 2019