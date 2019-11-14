AKA Wants Burna Boy to Apologise to South Africans, But Nigerians Aren’t Having It

Nigerians and their South African relatives are feuding yet again on Twitter, and it is all because of AKA and Burna Boy.

In case you missed it: yesterday a crop of South African artists protested Burna Boy’s inclusion in the upcoming Africa Unite concert set to hold in their country.

Their qualms with that inclusion is because of Burna’s comments during the spate of xenophobic attacks in South Africa. In a series of tweets, he urged foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attackers. He also threatened AKA during a heated exchange in now deleted tweet.

Which is why local artists have a problem with his inclusion in the concert.

Now, AKA has asked the Nigerian superstar to apologise for his tweets and South Africans on Twitter agree with him. But their Nigerian relatives have rejected this.

See AKA’s tweet:

See the tweets by South Africans below:

And here’s what Nigerians think:

And here’s what some others think:

