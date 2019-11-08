South Africans are Surprised by Mampintsha’s ‘Dramatic’ Weight-loss

A new video has surfaced showing a“skinny” Mampintsha and this has got everyone talking.

In the clip, Mampintsha is seen dancing to an infectious beat, with his hands in his pockets. He later takes them out to clap and do another move.

And this got many people worried, especially because of how thin the musician appeared to be, with some wondering if it was stress or his new lifestyle.

Check out some of the reactions below:

 

