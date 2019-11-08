South Africans are Surprised by Mampintsha’s ‘Dramatic’ Weight-loss

A new video has surfaced showing a“skinny” Mampintsha and this has got everyone talking.

In the clip, Mampintsha is seen dancing to an infectious beat, with his hands in his pockets. He later takes them out to clap and do another move.

And this got many people worried, especially because of how thin the musician appeared to be, with some wondering if it was stress or his new lifestyle.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Okay i need Mampintsha's diet plan pic.twitter.com/XFfPIJGS3I — 🦄 (@Buttern96783622) November 7, 2019

I guess chubby Mampintsha is gone, Hi Shimora can you also dance? pic.twitter.com/yfp62pvrHm — Pablo Dladla (@thisIskhetho) November 6, 2019

Mampintsha putting his hands in his pockets most of the time on that video to avoid his pants from going down 🙆🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️😱 — Drama queen (@msporsche_dj) November 7, 2019

Nah that should be Mampintsha's Twin brother i mean Herbal life zikhona but haii Haii not so pic.twitter.com/XTd8OEw4z8 — 🍃⚡Unkle.KindaKul_🔥💕 (@ODrizzy_THM) November 7, 2019

The way 2019 is so rough, even Mampintsha is getting nyisad by relationships 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ff0JWzIniF — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) November 7, 2019

No matter how drama he caused for attention let's forget about it… I am really worried about Mampintsha health, please Mampintsha friends check on him.. He is really not healthy 🙏🙏😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hvJwgwLOdf — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) October 31, 2019