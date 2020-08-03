South African Star Busiswa Talks About Meeting Beyoncé and Her ‘Black is King’ gig

“It was my first time in first class. We got on a plane and dropped in LA,” she said in one video. “I connected with Moonchild in LA. What you have to understand is that both Moonchild and I are from Eastern Cape, and we were in LA together to do what felt like the most incredible project we were ever going to be a part of.”

She continued, “We didn’t know anything, we had no details, we just presented ourselves. We were just showing up.”

Busiswa said couldn’t believe it when she met the queen and received a compliment. She said after a few takes, Beyoncé gave her a round of applause and said: “Girl, you’re a beast!”

On her Instagram, Busiswa adds, “My Queen Beyoncé, I thank God for your life. The vessel you’ve allowed yourself to be. The seat you have given so many at the table. The realisations you’ve created for millions of young girls, but particularly for girls in my hometown of Mthatha, SA. Girls who will see me on your platform and unleash their own inner queens because they realise everything you can dream is within reach.”