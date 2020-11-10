South African Rapper AKA Drags Folks Who Don’t Like His Latest EP

AKA has never shy away from defending himself from trolls, and he read them for filth when they said unkind thinhs about his latest project.

The rapper dropped his EP titled Bhovamania. While fans loved it, trolls hopped mention to call the EP “wack”. And he feels the trolls are from the camp of his nemesis, rapper Cassper Nyovest.

He replied one troll: “… here you are at 03.55am while your guy is sleeping peacefully or probably burping his newborn child. It’s pathetic dude. Seriously,” AKA remarked in his tweet.

He said a lot more, even declaring his project the best in the country yet.

Check out his tweets:

 

