South African Hip-Hop Star Crazy Lu dies from ‘apparent asthma attack’ in Cambodia

Times Live is reporting that Luther ‘Crazy Lu’ Cohen has died, and this has been confirmed by his family.

Per the outlet, the former ‘Jozi’ member’s brother said the family was informed of his death at around 3am on Friday morning.

“All we know is that he died at 3am this morning [Friday] from an apparent asthma attack. He’s been an asthmatic his whole life. A year ago he fell into a coma from a bad attack,” said Marvin.

He added that the family would be traveling to Cambodia on Sunday. Crazy Lu has been living in the East Asia country for the past three years.

Former Jozi member Da L.E.S and other members of the hip-hop community have flooded social media with tributes to Crazy Lu. Da L.E.S said, “Rest in peace brother. Very big condolence goes out to the Cohen family. Terribly sorry we couldn’t connect when you were alive. Life’s short.”