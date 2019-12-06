South African Gospel Star Neyi Zimu Has Died

Neyi Zimu is dead.

SABC says that the South African musician died on Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng. And this sad news came weeks after he was admitted for treatment of a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

In a statement on social media last month, Neyi’s wife, Nelizisiwe, said the singer was undergoing chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides.

The star was set to perform in Polokwane recently, but was too ill to make it. Neyi’s death has shocked the country, with hundreds paying tribute to the star on social media.

See some of the reactions below:

