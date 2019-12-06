South African Gospel Star Neyi Zimu Has Died

Neyi Zimu is dead.

SABC says that the South African musician died on Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng. And this sad news came weeks after he was admitted for treatment of a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

In a statement on social media last month, Neyi’s wife, Nelizisiwe, said the singer was undergoing chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides.

The star was set to perform in Polokwane recently, but was too ill to make it. Neyi’s death has shocked the country, with hundreds paying tribute to the star on social media.

See some of the reactions below:

Jehovah retshepile wena. No matter what the circumstance might be, even we are shattered💔 we will continue to trust you and not question anything. Re utlwile botlhoko 😭😭💔 re tla #DumelaFela 🙏🏾. #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/J1x5u1Vq5A — Irvin Pooe🌈 (@Irvinpooe) December 5, 2019

Where does one start?!! Pastor Neyi Zimu you have left us broken hearted and shattered! Thank you for your powerful ministry, for loving God, his people and giving it your all! Rest, Man Of God, Rest! Jehova Retshepile Wena! #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/4vRpmfw6Qh — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) December 5, 2019

😢💔💔💔 nothing would have prepared me for that call… #RIPNeyiZimu You represented the kingdom so well. Thank you for the contribution you have made and how you have touched our lives. Forever loved and your ministry will live on. — Dr Tumi (@DrTumisang) December 5, 2019