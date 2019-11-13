South African Artists Set to Boycott Burna Boy Inclusion in Concert Lineup

Times Live is reporting that South African artists are protesting Burna Boy’s inclusion in the upcoming Africa Unite concert set to hold in their country.

This qualms with that inclusion is because of Burna’s comments during the spate of xenophobic attacks. In a series of tweets, he urged foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attackers. He also threatened AKA during a heated exchange in now deleted tweet.

Which is why local artists have a problem with his inclusion in the concert.

Per Times Live, musicians and event organisers, under the umbrella of Tshwane Entertainment Collective, wrote a scathing letter to the minister raising objections against the concert and calling for the department to pull its sponsorship of the event.

“Whoever may have deemed that the country needs a PR exercise of this nature would have done so largely as a result of the callous, misleading and unwarranted incitement by this very artist. Not only did he spread falsehoods through his extensive platform, he literally incited violence and hate,” the letter said.

However, the department has distanced itself from the concert and said that it’s logo had been used “erroneously” on posters advertising the event.

“The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture wishes to dispel the untrue information currently being spread on social media, that it is funding the Africans Unite Concert featuring the artist known as Burna Boy. It is unfortunate that the department’s logo was erroneously used on the poster advertising the event,” spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said.

Adding, “The department wishes to reiterate that it has not allocated or granted any funding to the event in question and any reports to the contrary are entirely false.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.