South African Actor Beaten in Alleged Homophobic Attack

“It was around 3am. We were jolly and celebrating the Bokke win. The guy said we are talking shit and my friend and I told him to leave us alone, and we just brushed it off. The guy then said he will ‘show me’.

A few minutes later I felt a stick hitting me from the back. I turned around and struggled with him. The woman he was with slapped me in my face, and I asked them what we did wrong.

I didn’t know they hated me because these are people I see and greet regularly, and they never showed any signs of hate, which is why at first I thought they were mistaking me with somebody else.

Because these are people from my neighbourhood, I started saying ‘guys, it’s me’. They replied by saying ‘shut up you fucking m****e. We know who you are and today we will beat the gayness out of you’.”