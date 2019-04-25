South Africa Flood Toll Reaches 70, 1000 Displaced

Around 70 people have been killed in devastating floods in South Africa, an official said on Thursday, adding that 1,000 people have been forced from their homes.

Heavy rains have lashed the southeast of the country, tearing down homes and ravaging infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Eastern Cape provinces.

The acting leader of KZN province, which includes port city Durban, Sihle Zikalala said: “We are worried and quite devastated by the increase of the number of fatalities”.

“We’re now told that the number (of fatalities) is getting around 70. The final figure will be released during the day,” he said at a media briefing.

“It is the first time in KZN that we experience such a loss of people.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the deluged province on Wednesday and pledged government funds to help those affected by the extreme weather.

Emergency responders have reported collapsed buildings and flooded roads blocked sewer lines and toppled electricity pylons.

South African military personnel have been dispatched to help rescue and evacuation efforts as the country’s Weather Service warned that more heavy rain and gale force winds are on the way.