South Africa Cancels Burna Boy’s Concert and Here’s What Nigerians Think

Times Live is reporting that organisers of the Africa Unite events set to hold in South Africa have canceled the scheduled concerts in Cape Town and Tshwane cancelled, and it’s all because of the drama involving Burn Boy.

Per the outlet, the organisers said that after extensive engagement with Burna Boy’s management team, they had decided to withdraw the Nigerian artist from the concert and cancel its shows. And this decision came after some local artists boycotted the show, while some locals threatened the Nigerian star.

Said the organisers in their statement:

“The decision to cancel the Africans Unite Concert comes after the call from the Tshwane Entertainment Collective to boycott the Africans Unite concert in Tshwane. With the increasing threats of violence from other unfortunate segments of the public and without any government intervention, Phambili Media and Play Network Africa were prompted to take the threats and warnings seriously, as the safety of all artists and attendees could not be guaranteed. We then decided to cancel the concert. The safety of all attendees, artists and crew comes first.”

And this comes moments before the 62nd Grammy Awards revealed that the Nigerian artist has been nominated for the Best World Music Album category, thanks to his iconic album, African Giant.

Here’s what Nigerians think of the canceled concert:

