Soulja Boy Also Says Ariana Grande Copied Him on New Song “7 Rings”

Soulja Boy has joined the list of artists who have accused Ariana Grande of ripping them off for her new song, “7 Rings.”

The rapper took to his Instagram to share a video which compares his “Pretty Boy Swag” to Ariana’s song, with a caption that shouts the singer’s name. “Arianaaaa???” he wrote. And on Twitter, he called her a “thief.”

Arianaaaa?????? Ariana?!

This comes just one day after Princess Nokia took to her Twitter to post a video of herself listening to “7 rings” and then her own song “Mine,” from her mixtape 1992. “Does that sound familiar to you? ’Cause that sound really familiar to me,” she said, continuing, “Ain’t that the lil song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmmm… sounds about white.”

Also, some fans noticed the similarities between ‘7 rings’ and 2 Chainz‘ 2011 track ‘Spend It’, as well as a similar aesthetic between the two artists in the video.

However, Ariana Grande had yet to respond to these allegations as at press time.

