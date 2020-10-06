Sotitobire Prophet jailed for life over missing child

Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa and five others have been sentenced to life imprisonment for last year’s disappearance of a one-year -old child, Gold Kolawole from the church.

Other defendants jailed include Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola ,Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo and Esther Kayode.

The culprits were found guilty on a two-count charge bordering on kidnapping, aiding and abetting to kidnap preferred against them.

Justice Olusegun Odusola said the prosecution proved circumstantial evidence that the accused persons were guilty of the crime.

Gold was taken to the church by his parents and went missing from the church, sparking outrage in the community.

The child hasn’t been since that fateful day.

