‘Sorry, I’d Drunk too Much’ – Cameroonian Footballer Apologises for Sharing Sex Tape Online

Cameroonian footballer, Clinton N’Jie, posted a sex tape live stream of himself on his Snapchat page.

N’jie scored Cameroon’s second goal against Nigeria in the Round of 16 game of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt. Nigeria won the match 3-2.

The former Lyon and Tottenham forward accidentally broadcast himself and a female partner in a compromising position.

He later confirmed that he had been out, drinking to celebrating a new contract after agreeing to join Dynamo from Marseille.

The attacker claimed that he had been trying to Google his own name to read about the transfer when he mistakenly pressed the wrong tab.

The Cameroon international has however apologised for the video.

The footage was viewed by thousands of people before N’Jie realised his error and deleted the video, but it has already gone viral on different social media platforms.

“I’m sorry, I had drunk too much. I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button,” he said.

