Sophie Turner Says She Didn’t Tell Her Parents About Her ‘Game of Thrones’ Audition

Sophie Turner has shared new details about her ‘Game of Thrones’ journey.

The actress recently sat down with her close friend and Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain for a candid conversation hosted by Vogue Paris, during which she explained how she started her professional acting career.

“Well I didn’t tell my parents that I auditioned for Game of Thrones,” said Turner, adding that she and all her other 13-year-old friends only went to the show’s open casting call as a joke.

“So Nina Gold—the casting director—went around to random schools in the area,” Turner continued. “So me and all my friends auditioned. We thought it was just like a jokey thing to do. So, we audition and I just kept getting callback after callback… My parents found out when I was in the final seven. My mom kind of freaked out… My dad was like, ‘Shut up, this is what she wanted her whole life. You just have to let her give it a go.'”

Well, daddy was right.

Beginning at the age of 13, Turner assumed the role of Sansa Stark, and this jumpstarted her acting career and now she’s making the transition from the television to the Silver Screen.

Turner played the lead in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.