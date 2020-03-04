So, Sophie Turner has revealed she didn’t use to be a Jonas Brothers fans when she was much younger; she actually hated them.

The Game of Thrones actress revealed this during a recent chat with Elle. “My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans,” she told Elle. “There was this band in the UK called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.’ It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So, we hated them.”

She added that she even had an aversion to the group when she went on a date with the middle Jonas brother. “I expected him to show up with security and everything,” she remembered. “I thought he would be such a dick.” Turner brought some of her guy friends, saying “in the back of my mind I was worried he could be a catfish.”

To her amazement, the singer was able to keep up with her and her friends. “The best thing was that he didn’t bring security. He brought a friend and they drank just as hard as the rest of us,” she said. “I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk—it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

Still, Turner thought Jonas was out of her league. “With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that.” She continued, “He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”

Well, they married last May in Las Vegas, and then had a more extravagant wedding in France the next month. Now, they are expecting their first child together.