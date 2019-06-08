Sophie Turner Blames Kit Harington for ‘Game of Thrones’ Coffee Cup Gaffe

Sophie Turner has spoken up about that coffee cup that appeared in a scene in episode 4 of Game of Thrones’ final season.

Recall that in the scene, a modern-day disposable coffee cup appeared on a table in front of Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen, and the gaffe that resulted in many memes and an estimated $2.3 billion in free advertising for Starbucks. Though, the cup wasn’t actually from the coffee house giant.

See the gaffe below:

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

The GoT crew eventually edited the cup out of the episode; however, fans still wanted to know who was responsible for the errant cup.

Sophie Turner originally pointed the finger at Clarke during an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. But she is now turning the blame on Jon Snow actor Kit Harington.

“I hear this every day of my life, this coffee cup thing. It’s good to know that the coffee cup got more press than the final season altogether,” she told Conan O’Brien on Wednesday’s episode. “[…] First, I blamed it on Emilia, but I don’t think Emilia would do that. Kit is lazy and I think he would have done that. It was in front of Kit’s chair. And then obviously he moved so this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn’t there either. It was Kit. It was 100 percent Kit.”

