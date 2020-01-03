Sophia Momodu Slams Davido for Saying She Can Only Afford Economy Ticket

Sophia Momodu has broken silence after Davido took to his Instagram to explain why he gave her a lift in his private jet.

In case you missed it: the drama started after the private jet photo of Sophia surfaced, and this stirred the allegation that the singer was probably back canoodling with the mother of his first child Imade. Which was why the singer then took to his social media to not only shut the rumours down, but to explain why he gave Sophia the ride, that she could only afford an economy class ticket on a plane, and that all the rumours were disrespectful to his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland.

Now, Sophia has set her own version of the conversation straight: first, she says she flies only first or business class, and she never asked Davido for a lift.

See her posts below: