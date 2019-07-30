Sony PS4 Sales Hit 100 million

emmanuelTechNo Comment on Sony PS4 Sales Hit 100 million

Sony’s PlayStation 4 console has hit the 100 million sales milestone, making it one of the biggest hits for the company.

Sony revealed in its latest earnings that the company sold 3.2 million PS4 devices in the quarter ended June 30th, meaning exactly 100 million have now been sold in total.

While sales of the PS4 might be slowing down, it’s still the fastest home game consoles to reach 100 million unit sales – that’s faster than both the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo’s popular Wii console, TheVerge writes.

The PlayStation 4 reached this milestone after just 5 years and 7 months, and less than 3 years after passing 50 million sales.

Sony’s PS4 sales have been consistently strong throughout this generation, with 19 million sold in 2017 and 17.8 million last year.

Sony also revealed that digital download share has passed the 50 percent mark, meaning more people are now purchasing digital games than physical disc copies.

Sony’s next-generation PlayStation, most likely the PS5, now looks set to launch in fall 2020. The company is promising that the PS5 will support 8K graphics, 3D audio, SSD storage, and backwards compatibility with existing PlayStation 4 titles.

The PS5 will also use an eight-core CPU based on AMD’s third-gen Ryzen line, and include a GPU that supports ray-tracing graphics. Sony will also ship some type of disc support on the PS5.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is also lining up its Xbox Project Scarlett console for holiday 2020. Like the PlayStation 5, it will also support 8K graphics, SSD storage, and ray tracing.

,

Related Posts

Google Introduces Nigerian Accent/Voice

July 26, 2019

Facebook set for Record $5bn Fine

July 13, 2019

Facebook to Unveil New Cryptocurrency

June 17, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *