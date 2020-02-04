Sony Music Revenues Grew by Over $250m in 2019, Topping $4bn

Sony’s recorded music revenues hit $4.17bn in calendar 2019, according to MBW’s calculations – representing year-on-year growth of $255m or 6.5%.

In a year that saw the release of global smashes including Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road, Sony’s annual recorded music streaming revenues rose by $389m in calendar 2019, up 19.3% YoY to $2.4bn.

Annual physical music sales dipped by $106m in the 12 months to $803m, while download sales fell by $61m to $321m. MBW is able to make these calculations as Sony Corp has today (February 4) announced its results for calendar Q4 2019 (its fiscal Q3) – i.e. the three months to end of December. In that quarter, Sony’s recorded music operation once again generated over a billion dollars – $1.16bn – up 11.4% year-on-year.

Sony’s recorded music quarterly streaming revenues grew by 20.6% YoY in calendar Q4 2019, hitting $669m. The recorded music projects that generated the most global revenue for New York-based Sony Music in calendar Q4 were, in order: (i) Fine Line by Harry Styles; (ii) Fear Inoculum by TOOL; (iii) Courage by Celine Dion; (iv) What You See Is What You Get by Luke Combs; and (v) Romance by Camila Cabello.

Sony Corp has also broken out the Top 5 revenue-generating projects for Sony Music Japan in calendar Q4, which were, in order: (i) UNSER by Uverworld; (ii) WE DO by Ikimono-Gakari; (iii) Zurui yo Zurui Ne by =LOVE; (iv) Yoake Made TsuyogaranakutemoIi by Nogizaka46; and (v) Fate Song Material by Various Artists.