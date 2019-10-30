Sony Music: Another Billion-Dollar Quarter

Sony’s recorded music operation generated more than a billion dollars for the second quarter in a row in the three months to end of September.

According to MBW calculations based on a fiscal update from parent Sony Corp today (October 30), Sony Music’s global streaming revenues hit $622m in the quarter, up 21.4% year-on-year. Total recorded music revenues in the three months (calendar Q3, but Sony’s fiscal Q2) stood at $1.04bn, up 10.5% year-on-year.

Physical music sales in the quarter stood at $189.1m, up 3.6% year-on-year – continuing an interesting trend also seen at Universal Music Group, where physical recorded music revenues also rose YoY in the same three months. Sony’s biggest-selling artist projects globally, on a revenue basis, in the three months were, in order: Tool’s Fear Inoculum, Lil Nas X’s Panini, Chris Brown’s Indigo, Khalid’s Free Spirit and Kang Daniel’s colour on me.

(Tool’s Fear Inoculum topped the Billboard 200 chart in August, selling 270,000 units in its debut week in the US – of which 248,000 were ‘pure’ album sales.)

In the first nine calendar months of 2019, Sony’s recorded music revenues hit $3.01bn, up 4.8% (or approximately $138m) year-on-year. Sony Music’s nine-month streaming revenues in the same period weighed in at $1.73bn, up 18.9% (or approximately $275m) year-on-year.

