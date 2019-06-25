Sonia Morales Replies Fan Who Wants Her to Reunite With IK Ogbonna, and It’s Epic!

Sonia Morales really is over IK Ogbonna.

The socialite made this known during a Q&A with fans on Instagram, after one fan pleaded with her to make peace and reunite with her estranged husband IK Ogbonna.

“I really love your family. Please if there is something going wrong get back together,” said the overenthusiastic fan. To which Sonia replied, letting you all know that her peace of her is what really matters. Not marriage.

“Guys you really need to stop pushing people back together,” she replied, “How about we just wish each other happiness and peace of mind instead?”

This comes weeks after she told fans who cared to know about her status that she is all by herself now. “I’m in a very personal relationship with myself. The best I’ve ever had,” she said.

