Sonia Morales is a Brat and a Baby Girl not at all a Strong Woman

Sonia Morales is not down with the ‘strong woman’ tag.
The ex-wife of Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna, let it be known to all and sundry that she’s more of a brat, a baby girl and princess who loves attention and wants to be pampered.
The Columbian model gave the P.S.A on her Instagram page revealing that when men brag about how strong their women are, it’s because they know they’ve put them through a lot of BS.
On her own part, Sonia Morales has stated that if anyone is looking for a strong woman, they look far away from her as she refuses to die in suffering to prove she’s ‘worth it’ because she already knows that she is.
When men “brag” about how “strong” their women are, it’s only cuz they KNOW all the bs they put ‘em through and all the things they had to endure that should make them runnnn far far away but, they stayed instead . THE WIFE MATERIAL innit. Oh well! But FAM! If you are looking for a “strong woman”, please , keep looking far away, ayam not strong at all, in fact , im a brat, a baby girl, sweetheart, a princess, I like attention, I need to be loved, worshiped, pampered, kissed, taken care of and spoiled and I don’t have to die in suffering for someone to decide and acknowledge that “im worth it” . I already know that I am. Duhhh. I repeat, I DO NOT have strength. I promise you I don’t😂 Immmmm not what youuuuu neeeeeedddd🏃🏾♀️🏃🏾♀️🏃🏾♀️🏃🏾♀️🏃🏾♀️