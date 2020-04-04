Sonia Morales, IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife, drops shocking hints on why she divorced him

Sonia Morales, ex-wife of Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna, has revealed rather unsavoury detais on the lead up to her divorce from the thespian.

In a not-so-cryptic note, the Latin beauty took to social media to encourage people on their potentials, advising people to go for what they want in life.

In the lengthy note, she stated that there was a time where she and baby had neither water nor light.

Sonia and her son have been seen living ‘la vida loca’ after her divorce from IK.

She wrote;

Ok gotta tell you a story: listen up : Life was good, life is still good and guess what? It’s gonna get better! I can’t even complain about being indoors right now cuz Lord knows how bad it would be if this happened to me 5 years ago when I was staying in a house with no water and light coming off & on with a newborn baby that doesn’t stop crying and sweating and mosquitoes that won’t stop biting ( thank God we don’t look like everything we been through lol) .. nah! It just crossed my mind like yesterday (as u know we all got some spare time to think) and somehow this whole situation came in handy as a tool of introspection, it helped me spot the obvious difference between our lives back then and our lives now, and even though I find myself getting all impatient and restless with this whole idiotic situation, I steady remind myself that I must be stupid to let myself be anything less than grateful, and I don’t know your struggle and your problems, but I pray for you to see, find and acknowledge, from the bottom of your heart, that no matter where you stand at this moment, no matter how it seems to you right now , it ALWAYS, ONLY gets better, and once you do, you have changed the damn game in your favor! It’s not on you to know how it’s gonna happen, just make sure you know it’s gonna happen.

I promise you and you need to trust me on that.

Love, S

IK and Sonia met on IG where both jetted of to Italy to marry and gave birth to a boy, the couple later moved to Nigeria where Sonia felt uncomfortable due to the life she was made to live.

The couple finalised their divorce late last year after months of acrimony.