Songwriter, John Prine, Dead at 73 of Coronavirus Complications

ukamaka

Rolling Stone is reporting that John Prine is dead.

Per out the outlet, the songwriter died Tuesday at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center of complications related to COVID-19.

Prine for five decades wrote rich, plain-spoken songs that chronicled the struggles and stories of everyday working people and changed the face of modern American roots music, the outlet added. He left behind an extraordinary body of folk-country classics.

He was hospitalized last month after the sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, and was placed in intensive care for 13 days. Prine’s wife and manager, Fiona, announced on March 17th that she had tested positive for the virus after they had returned from a European tour.

He was 73.

