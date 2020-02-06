Son stabs father, mother dead; leaves sister half-dead

It was a horror show in Lagos on Tuesday after a 23-year old man, Michael Okhide, stabbed his father, Barrister Clement Okhide; his mother, Toyin, leaving them to bleed to death.

One of their daughters, Mary, was found in a pool of her blood and was rushed to the hospital where doctors are still battling to save her, WuzupNaija writes.

The incident happened at Alhaji Afeez Gbadamosi Street, Ejigbo area of Lagos, where they reside.

Police operatives from the Ejigbo Division have retrieved the corpses and deposited them at Isolo General Hospital mortuary for autopsy report.

The Late Mrs. Toyin was one of the matrons at Isolo General Hospital. She had three children for Okhide and the suspect, Michael, was the first child.

According to residents, Michael had attended three private universities with nothing to show. He was expelled and was doing nothing but only engaging in drugs.

It was gathered that the parents had done so many things to engage him to be useful to no avail before he eventually attacked and murdered them in cold blood.

The house where the incident happened has been sealed off pending when the Police will conclude their investigations.

Meanwhile, the Police have started a manhunt for Michael over the murder of his parents. According to the residents, after he had killed them he escaped wearing a boxer pant.

The residents, who troop to the scene, expressed shock over what happened.

They described the late couple as humble and easy-going persons who were at peace with their neighbours.

One of the residents who described the 60-year-old late lawyer as a no-nonsense man said.

“He had been warning his son against taking illicit drugs but he wouldn’t listen. There had been an altercation between them several times.

“Michael is the first child. The couple had three children. He had gone to three private universities but could not complete his education because of illicit drugs. At a point, he said that his family hated, even when his parents did all they could to make him useful”

A family member of the deceased described the killing as a sacrilege. He said,

“This type of tragedy has never occurred in my family. The boy has finally done his worst. It is unfortunate that my brother and his wife lost their lives in the process of trying to ensure he turned a new leaf. Michael has been a thorn in the entire family’s flesh. If you cautioned him, he would snap at you and warn you to mind your business”