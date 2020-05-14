Andre Harrell’s son, Gianni, has taken to his Instagram to write him a tribute.

Recall that the news of Harrell’s death was first shared by DJ D-Nice while spinning on Instagram Live for his popular Club Quarantine series Friday night (May 8).

Harrell, a music executive, was famous for being the founder of Uptown Records, where Sean “Puffy” Combs started his business. Harrell later went on to head Motown Records.

Now, mourning him, his son wrote about how much he misses his father, his superhero, and how his hopes that his father is reconnecting with the legends who left this world.

“I hope you’re reconnecting with old friends and making new ones— do not sleep on Bruce Lee! I can already visualize you up there on the dance floor with bad angel mamis,” Gianna wrote.

He continued, “I hope you’re spreading love, giving world class compliments, sharing fantastic outfit advice and terrible memes. I also really hope you saw all the love the world was giving you on your way up. It gives me solace knowing how many lives you touched with your infinite wisdom and smile, boundless energy and immortal taste. Mom and I will miss you tremendously but we are so so proud of you dad.”

See his full beautiful post below:

