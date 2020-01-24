Son: Egypt’s ex-President, Mubarak, undergoes surgery

Egypt’s ex-president Hosny Mubarak, who was ousted in 2011, had undergone surgery, his son said on Friday.

“My father underwent surgery yesterday [Thursday]. His condition is stable and he is fine,” Alaa Mubarak, the elder son of the 91-year-old, said in a tweet without giving details.

Mubarak, an ex-air force chief, ruled Egypt for nearly 30 years.

He was forced out of office following 18 days of street protests that hit Egypt as part of the ‘Arab Spring’ revolts.

He faced several corruption lawsuits after his ouster, and served a three-year jail term after he was convicted of embezzling state money.

In 2017, he was acquitted of complicity in the killings of protesters in the 2011 uprising after a tortuous legal process that started months after he was forced out.

Mubarak was last seen in public in December 2018 when he appeared at a Cairo court and testified in the trial of his successor, the late Mohamed Morsi.