Somkele Iyamah Idhalama Reveals Son is Cancer Free After Three Year Battle

Somkele Iyamah Idhalama has taken to social media to share the miracle of her son’s healing and him being finally certified cancer free after a three year battle.

The actress and mother of one who is based in Canada, shared her #HalleluyahReport on Instagram with friends and well wishers after her family received the good news of her son’s  healing, five months earlier than expected.

Somekele Iyamah Idhalama  shared a video telling the emotional story of the three-year journey of her family as they navigated their son’s illness.

She revealed that she participated in Nathaniel Bassey’s 2017 #HalleluyahChallenge which took place from  November 1-20 and fasted through out. She landed in South Africa for the Wellingtons’ wedding ceremony on November 21 and got the news that her son had been diagnosed with an acute form of childhood cancer on November 22. By November 23,  she was back in Nigeria and the journey started.

Somkele expressed gratitude to God, the oncology team that treated her son as well as the support group in Toronto for their help. She also thanked and everyone who knew and came through for her family.

