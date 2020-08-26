Somizi Says South African Women Are Safer With Lions Than With Men

Somizi continues to speak up against the shocking rate of gender-based violence in South Africa.

The media personality took to his Instagram recently to write about the rate of femicide in the country, saying that South African women are safer in game parks with wild animals than with men in the streets or at home.  And this comes on the anniversary of the death of 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was raped and murdered at a post office in Cape Town.

“A woman in SA is safer in the Kruger Park among lions and snakes, than at home or in the streets,” he shared on his Instagram, and many women agree with him.

