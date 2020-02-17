‘Some spend money on homosexuals but I prefer cars’ – Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has said he will rather spend his money buying cars than on cocaine and homosexuals like some people do.

Melaye said this in a post on Sunday while reacting to criticisms from musician, Speed Darlington.

The former lawmaker, who boasts of over eight luxury cars including a Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Benz G Class and a Ferrari, had posted photos of his fleet of cars on social media.

Darlington, who expressed surprise at Melaye’s collection, said, “Oh My God! Look at one man’s wealth and all he had to do was to be a Nigerian senator. Good thing he did not win the governorship election. They broke his leg during that election. No single man should have this much wealth and his only job was to be a senator.”

Reacting, Melaye said: “Everyone spends his or her on what he or she likes. My passion is to collect automobiles. Occults can buy blood for any amount. Homosexuals spend so much on same sex; some on babalawos (witch doctors); some hide their money in Switzerland while some bury ego (money) and some spend on cocaine. I am happy. I no even know say you dey vex. Kuro lona.”

Melaye, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was sacked from the senate and lost a rerun poll to Smart Adeyemi.

He has filed an appeal to reclaim his mandate.