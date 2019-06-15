Some PDP NASS Members Betrayed Party – Wike

Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the National Assembly have been accused of betraying the party’s position in the election of principal officers because of pending corruption cases.

This was the position of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike when the Anglican Bishop of the Province of Niger Delta, Most Rev Tunde Adeleye, visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Wike, who was reelected governor of the oil rich state by a landslide win, said he remains focused in his defence of the interest of Rivers State because politicians are easily swayed by circumstances.

“As a politician, one group you must watch very carefully are the politicians. They are easily swayed. Some believe. When they believe, they believe. Something can entice politicians and they can change. If you watch what happened at the National Assembly, you can see that this is the attitude of politicians.

“You see the party has a position, before you know it, they are selling out themselves for one plate of porridge. Some have cases and want the cases withdrawn,” he said.

Saying he trusts only in God, Wike reiterated that he would remain unrepentant in protecting the interest of Rivers State and would never in any circumstance bow to anybody.

“I will not bow to anybody. I will defend the interest of our State. As far as God lives, this state will remain a Christian State. As a human being, you must have challenges. When those challenges come, with your belief in God, those challenges will be surmounted,” he said.