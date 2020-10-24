‘Some Celebrities’ Stupidity na Follow Come’ -Mary Remmy Njoku

Mary Remmy Njoku is pleading with Nigerians to exercise patience with celebrities as some of them are born stupid.

The actress and filmmaker took to her social media platforms to share the succinct message with Nigerians in the wake of the display of ‘stupidity’ by some celebs especially since thev#endsars protests began.

The mother of three captioned her picture text;

“Please bear with us, some people’s foolishness na ‘follow-come’. Stardom cannot erase it. Don’t judge us too much in these trying times. Abeg”.

