‘Soleimani killing was to stop a war’ – Trump

US President Donald Trump said the US killed Iran’s top military commander Qasem Soleimani “to stop a war, not to start one”.

Reacting to the killing late Friday, Mr Trump said Soleimani’s “reign of terror” was “over” following a strike at Iraq’s Baghdad airport.

A revered general, Soleimani spearheaded Iran’s Middle East operations as leader of the country’s Quds Force.

As tensions rise in the Middle East, US officials said 3,000 additional troops would be sent to the region as a precaution.

Speaking at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Mr Trump said of Friday’s attack: “The United States military executed a flawless precision strike that killed the number one terrorist anywhere in the world, Qassem Soleimani.”

He said: “Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel but we caught him in the act and terminated him.”

Meanwhile, in a statement following Soleimani’s death, the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: “His departure to God does not end his path or his mission, but a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood of the other martyrs last night on their hands.”