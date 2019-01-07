Soldiers Vacate DailyTrust Office in Abuja

Soldiers have vacated the office of DailyTrust in Abuja after their invasion of the premises earlier on Sunday.

The development follows an order given by the President on Sunday that the officers should vacate the premises.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a tweet said the President gave the order, saying the issues between the military and the newspaper as they affect the coverage of the war in the Northeast will be resolved through dialogue.

The Federal Government has directed the military to vacate the premises of @daily_trust and the order has been complied with. Issues between the military and the newspaper as they affect the coverage of the war in the Northeast will be resolved through dialogue. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) January 6, 2019

The force had vacated the Abuja premises while sources said some were still present at the Maiduguri office.

The military had earlier invaded and shut down the offices, while also whisking away two members of staff.

Explaining the reason for their action, the Defence Spokesman, John Agim, said the medium had published information about the military’s counter-insurgency plans which it believes can further derail the fight against insurgency in the region.