Soldiers Killed as Bandits Lay Ambush in Zamfara Forest

Armed bandits have killed an unspecified number of soldiers at a forest in Doburu, Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

According to TheCable, a military source said many of his colleagues sustained injuries in the incident and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Zurumi

The source said the officer who led troops into the forest was captured by bandits.

“We ran into an ambush in the forest today. The bandits opened fire on us and we responded but they surrounded us from different directions,” he said.

“They had bombs and sophisticated weapons.”

This latest setback comes amid widespread concern over the high rate of insecurity in the north-west state that has seen over 3000 people killed in the last two years.

Many have been calling for a declaration of state of emergency in the state, including the State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, who said he’d have taken up arms if his office allowed him.

The latest killing of soldiers in Zamfara is a major blow to the military which has suffered heavy causalities in the fight against Boko Haram in the north-east.