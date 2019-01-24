Soldier, Who Killed Girlfriend in Plateau, to Die by Hanging

A high court sitting in Barkin Ladi, Plateau State on Wednesday sentenced Sunday Umaru, a 34-year-old dismissed solider, to death by hanging.

Umaru docked after being accused of hacking his girlfriend to death over a message found on her phone.

Justice SP Gang handed down the sentence after finding Umaru guilty of the murder of his girlfriend Charity Thomas, on January 23, 2016.

Delivering the judgment, Gang said Umaru “mercilessly took the life of Charity Thomas in cold blood” and had to face the full wrath of the law.

“This sentence is mandatory; the law states that any person convicted of murder shall be punished with death by hanging,” he said.

“The sentence of this court upon you is that you, Sunday Umaru, will be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May God have mercy on your soul.”

Umaru, a married man, was a private in the Nigerian army and was serving at the special task force (STF), sector 7, Barkin Ladi, at the time of the incident.

He was accused of killing Charity, who visited him from Kaduna, by stabbing her with a knife in the stomach, slaughtering her thereafter and dumping the body by the road side.

According to the prosecutor, Emmanuel Awe, Charity’s lifeless body was found the next day by neighbours and some soldiers, who trailed the blood marks to the accused person’s house.

The accused, he further told the court, fled his base and returned to his family at the Rukuba Barracks in Bassa local government area of the state.

The prosecutor said a team of military men mobilised and went after the accused and arrested him at his home in the barracks, while in the company of his family.

He said during investigation, the police discovered several gory pictures and videos of the deceased that the accused took in his phone, immediately after the murder.