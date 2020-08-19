Soldier, others nabbed for internet fraud

A serving soldier, Lance Corporal Ajayi Kayode, and 26 others have been arrested for alleged internet fraud by the EFCC in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

Kayode, with service number NAF18/34732, was arrested in his military attire during an early morning raid at 6B, Fatai Idowu Arobike, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, following intelligence received from concerned members of the public about his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

In his statement to the EFCC, Kayode said the “big shot yahoo yahoo boys” in whose company he was arrested, were his friends and that they had been teaching him how to make money through cybercrime.

While the “boys” are members of Organised Cyber Criminal Syndicate Network, OCCSN, the ladies arrested with them confirmed the involvement of their “boyfriends” in internet fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include diamond jewelry, exotic cars and expensive phones.

The EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are over.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

