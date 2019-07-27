Soldier Hangs Self in Abuja

A sergeant of the Nigerian army identified as Tella Adedapo has allegedly committed suicide.

Adedapo, a driver attached to the budget and planning department at the army headquarters in Abuja, was said to have hung himself on the ceiling fan in his apartment— flat two, block F, Muhammadu Buhari quarters at Gowon barracks, TheCable writes.

It hasn’t been ascertained what prompted Adedapo’s decision but a note he left behind suggested he was having issues with his wife.

“What’s Rose problem with my work, is this husband and wife? Ask Rose the problem she has with my work,” the note read.

It is understood that his body has been moved to the National Hospital in Abuja.

Adedapo’s suicide comes at a time when soldiers have continually complained about poor welfare.