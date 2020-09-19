Soldier fighting Boko Haram commits suicide, leaves note

A Nigerian soldier serving with 27 Taskforce Brigade Buni-Yadi in Yobe State has reportedly committed suicide.

A source from the military, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said the soldier, a Lance Corporal, committed suicide on Thursday, September 17 at his duty post in Buni-Yadi.

The corpse of the late soldier has been deposited at Specialist Hospital in Damaturu the state capital.

He reportedly left behind a suicide note that is still being kept under wraps by the military authorities.

The Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relation, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole Damaturu, Lieutenant Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, said a statement will be released on the matter later.

