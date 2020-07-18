Rihanna

Sold Out Geng! Rihanna Sells Out Eiffel Tower Fenty Shoes

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / FashionNo Comment on Sold Out Geng! Rihanna Sells Out Eiffel Tower Fenty Shoes

Rihanna is one savvy businesswoman and has already sold out her newly launched Eiffel Tower inspired shoes.

The multi-talented creative director of Fenty Beauty, launched the collaboration with Amina Muaddi on Wednesday, July 15, after teasing fans with a picture of the sky-high strappy heels in white on social media on Monday, July 13.

The gift that keeps on giving that is Rihanna, sold out this latest shoe offerings from  her award-winning Fenty fashion label in a two days!

She took to her Instagram page to share the news that the limited edition Fenty x Amina Muaddi footwear capsule collection is sold out.

The Barbados-born businesswoman and ‘Love on the Brain’ hit maker, tapped the part-Jordanian designer, Muaddi for the highly successful collaboration.

Speaking on the it, Muaddi wrote: “It’s been an immense pleasure developing this shoe drop for @fenty & @badgalriri! I hope you like it as much as we do! Available on July 15th at fenty.com.

, ,

Related Posts

Iconic Civil Rights Leader, John Lewis is Dead

July 18, 2020

Big Sean Reacts to Naya Rivera, Pays Her Tribute

July 18, 2020

2Baba Playfully Smacks Annie Idibia’s Bum in Loved up Video

July 18, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply