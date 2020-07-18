Sold Out Geng! Rihanna Sells Out Eiffel Tower Fenty Shoes

Rihanna is one savvy businesswoman and has already sold out her newly launched Eiffel Tower inspired shoes.

The multi-talented creative director of Fenty Beauty, launched the collaboration with Amina Muaddi on Wednesday, July 15, after teasing fans with a picture of the sky-high strappy heels in white on social media on Monday, July 13.

The gift that keeps on giving that is Rihanna, sold out this latest shoe offerings from her award-winning Fenty fashion label in a two days!

She took to her Instagram page to share the news that the limited edition Fenty x Amina Muaddi footwear capsule collection is sold out.

The Barbados-born businesswoman and ‘Love on the Brain’ hit maker, tapped the part-Jordanian designer, Muaddi for the highly successful collaboration.

Speaking on the it, Muaddi wrote: “It’s been an immense pleasure developing this shoe drop for @fenty & @badgalriri! I hope you like it as much as we do! Available on July 15th at fenty.com.

