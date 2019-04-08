Solange Pulls Out of Coachella Over ‘Major Production Delays’

Solange Pulls Out of Coachella Over 'Major Production Delays'

Solange will no longer be performing at Coachella.

According to the organisers, this was because of major production delays.

“Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival,” they tweeted. “She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future.” Solange and her team have yet to address the change of plans at Coachella.

This comes three months after Coachella revealed its lineup featuring Solange in a prominent Saturday slot, just one year after Beyoncé turned the yearly event into Beychella that same night.

Solange had yet to address the cancellation as at press time.

