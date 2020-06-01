Solange Knowles Questions Authorities About Murder of Breonna Taylor

Solange knowles has called out the Mayor of Loiusville and the governor of Kentucky for failing to make an arrest in the murder of Breonna Taylor.

The singer took to Twitter to ask why the police officers responsible are walking free and yet to be charged with any crime.

She tweeted;

“Ayo @louisvillemayor @GovAndyBeshear When the fuck are y’all going to arrest and charge Breonna Taylor’s murderers ?!? Why are Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankinson & Myles Cosgrove still roaming freely & still being payed while y’all try to protect the blood on y’all’s hands?

26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her home by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13, 2020.

The officers were carrying out a search warrant in Taylor’s apartment as at the time of her murder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

