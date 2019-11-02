Solange Announces Split From Her Husband Alan Ferguson

Knowles took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she and her husband Alan Ferguson “separated and parted ways” earlier this year. They had been married for almost five years.

She noted that “the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before.”

“11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life,” she added, and though they are no longer together, “i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself.”

“a n—- ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace,” she continued, “may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

See the full post below.